Minnesota’s regular waterfowl season opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. Hunters need to be aware of new regulations in effect for the 2021 season:
Shooting hours end at sunset the entire season.
The Canada goose daily bag limit is five per day the entire season, with a possession limit of 15.
In the South Zone, the split (closed period) is five days instead of 12 days. The closure is from Monday, Oct. 4, through Friday, Oct. 8.
Motorized decoys may be used statewide throughout the entire waterfowl season, including on wildlife management areas. Remote controls for motorized decoys are legal.
Although drought conditions in some areas have improved, waterfowlers should plan ahead to ensure they can access areas they plan to hunt.
Information to help hunters properly identify waterfowl is available in an illustrated guide contained in the 2021 Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Regulations at bit.ly/3o47epz. Access to complete information on Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting seasons is available from the DNR’s waterfowl hunting web portal at bit.ly/2kmiQFT.
Anyone curious about waterfowl hunting is invited to join a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources webinar at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at bit.ly/3AAJY5V. The webinar will discuss fall bass fishing tips.
The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities.
Take a Kid Hunting weekend
Getting youth outdoors in pursuit of squirrels, rabbits and other small game is the focus of Take a Kid Hunting Weekend on Saturday, and Sunday. During the weekend, adult Minnesota residents accompanied by a youth younger than age 16 may hunt small game without a license, although they must comply with open seasons, limits and other regulations.
Hunting small game is a great way to introduce kids to hunting. Kids learn how to search for game sign, properly handle firearms and access hunting land — all without too much time sitting still and being quiet. Anyone who wants to learn how to hunt can find helpful how-to guides on the DNR website plus a recorded webinar about how to get started small game hunting. Small game hunting regulations are available at the DNR small game hunting page.