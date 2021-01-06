DeAnna Burt-Nanna, vice president of student and academic affairs at South Central College, has been appointed president at Monroe Community College, located in Rochester, New York, effective May 21.
Burt-Nanna joined South Central College in May 2018 and has been a collaborative leader successfully leading Academic and Student Affairs including supporting the college’s reaffirmation of regional accreditation, implementing numerous policy and process enhancements, and advancing student success through the Achieving the Dream initiative that close equity gaps among diverse student populations. Burt-Nanna will continue in her current role through March.
“Serving alongside my colleagues at South Central College and the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities has been among the most rewarding experiences of my career,” said Burt-Nanna. “Their hard work and dedication to student success and workforce and economic development across the region are exemplary and made it possible for us to build upon South Central College’s rich history of achievement. While looking ahead to the future with great anticipation, I will carry forward the rich experiences and relationships that have shaped my life and career here in Minnesota.”
“We are grateful to Dr. Burt-Nanna for her collaborative, dynamic and visionary leadership at South Central College and her dedicated service to our students,” said Annette Parker, president of South Central College. “While this is bittersweet news for all of us who work closely with Dr. Burt-Nanna, I am delighted for her and for the students, faculty and staff at Monroe Community College who will get the benefit of her wise leadership and unwavering focus on improving education and the student experience. I know my colleagues throughout our college join me in thanking Dr. Burt-Nanna for her service and wishing her the best in her new role.”