I can’t breathe.
I can’t breathe because not all cops are bad, but the few that are scare me.
I can’t breathe because there are only so many people who ACTUALLY know what happened and one of them is dead.
I can’t breathe because this may not have been a racially biased incident — but it DID happen to a black man.
I can’t breathe because my dad was a cop, my uncle and cousin are cops. And they’re black men. And I still LONG to be a cop.
I can’t breathe because as much hurt as I feel — I know his family hurts more.
I can’t breathe because it feels like people will assume that since I love law enforcement then I must hate myself/black people, and if I love my black people then I must be turning my back on law enforcement. I can love both, watch me.
I can’t breathe because sundown towns still exist in modern day America and if I accidentally wander into one, I may not wander out.
I can’t breathe because everything is black vs white. And it’s not a one-way river, it’s a whirlpool that swirls all directions — all the sides have issues and we can’t seem to figure out how to get past them.
I can’t breathe because I have black brothers, a black father and have loved a black man.
I can’t breathe because I’m too busy praying that those men and so many others make it home alive.
I can’t breathe because I’m also praying our police officers make it home alive and aren’t hated because of their profession.
I can’t breathe because I’m praying that the ones who do wrong, no matter their color, are punished appropriately by a judge and jury.
I can’t breathe because sometimes my own skin tone suffocates me.
I can’t breathe because I act ‘too white’ for the black people and am too black for the white people.
I can’t breathe because I have watched racism happen and NOBODY speak up.
I can’t breathe because I fear the people who fear my skin.
I can’t breathe because although we’ve come so far, we still have SO far to go.
I can’t breathe because my heart breaks with every black on black, white on black, Asian on black, etc. death.
I can’t breathe because my siblings will all one day see or feel some form of racism — and there’s nothing I can do to stop it.
I can’t breathe because although the water fountains no longer say ‘Whites only,” sometimes the air does…
But… I will FORCE myself to breathe so that one day I can hopefully be a voice for both black AND blue.