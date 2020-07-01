The Women’s Foundation of Minnesota (WFMN) recently announced its third round of investment in 35 organizations through the COVID-19 Women & Girls Response Fund, for a total of $265,000 in general operating grants, with $7,500 of that amount going to support Ruth's House of Hope.
In this round, as systemic disparities and injustice are illuminated at the intersection of a global pandemic and an uprising for racial justice, WFMN is investing in Black and Indigenous women, women of color, and youth leaders and centering their leadership in anti-racism work as they address racial equity and create healing and wellness. In addition, grantee-partners in Greater Minnesota are ensuring women, girls and their families can access shelter and emergency services when fleeing domestic violence.
More than 61% of the funded organizations are led by women of color and Indigenous women, including undocumented women, Muslim women, immigrant women, young women, LGBTQ+ people and women in Greater Minnesota, representing WFMN’s ethos that people most impacted by inequity hold the solutions to lasting change.
In March, WFMN announced the COVID-19 Women & Girls Response Fund would issue a half-million dollars in emergency grants of up to $10,000 to organizations serving women and girls affected by the crisis. Since then, WFMN has expanded its goal and is on track to nearly doubling its investment in grantee-partners leading in their communities as first-responders in a crisis, directly serving needs that are rapidly changing.