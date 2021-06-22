Nonprofit organization, 100 Rural Women, is advancing to the southeast region of Minnesota Tuesday July 6 — Thursday, July 8 as a part of its 100 in 100 project.
Benya Kraus, founder and executive director of Lead for Minnesota said, “Women leaders, both formal and informal, are such a backbone for a healthy, thriving rural community — yet so often go unnoticed. 100 Rural Women connects us together for inspiration and support, demonstrating that if we desire vibrant rural communities, we must invest in women — and in one another.”
Six meetings are happening over the three-day period, two meetings each day. Rural women from the area can select which meeting works best for them to attend. The times vary for each meeting as the organization wants to ensure there is a meeting time that works for everyone.
● July 6: 2 and 7 p.m.
● July 7: Noon and 3 p.m.
● July 8: 7:30 and 10 a.m.
Winona State University professor Tammy Lepper, said, “Young women are learning the value of networking and about the significant issues facing rural women across Minnesota. They are being mentored by women leaders, who serve as excellent role models of how to be collaborative, proactive leaders who take initiative.”
If you are a woman in Minnesota’s Southeast region and would like to attend, visit 100ruralwomen.org to register. 100 Rural Women also invites women in other regions of the state who are unable to attend the meetings within their region to attend these meetings. These free meetings are a part of the nonprofit organization’s 100 in 100 project. The goal is to reach 100 communities of women through 100 gatherings across the state of Minnesota, currently being done virtually.
100 Rural Women is an emerging nonprofit based in northern Minnesota whose mission is to serve and support rural women: identify, connect, and create relationships, models of networking, leadership, mentorship and civic engagement.