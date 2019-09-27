The Point After, Faribault Police Dept. weekly newsletter - Sept. 27 By SUZANNE ROOK srook@faribault.com Suzanne Rook Author email Sep 27, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy. ©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Suzanne Rook Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesConvicted dealer sentenced to 6½ years, awaits murder trialWarrant WatchOur elected officials need to explain votes on immigration billCharges pending against teen suspected of making threats at schoolFire atop county offices limited to rooftopFHS student treated for medical emergencyI-35 repairs begin Wednesday, traffic delays expectedRaymond C. "Ray" NicholsCouncil gives thumbs up to traffic-altering median at Lyndale, FourthFalcons 2019 Homecoming Court, schedule announced Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Sep 27 Women, Infants and Children Clinic Fri, Sep 27, 2019 Sep 27 St. Vincent de Paul Fri, Sep 27, 2019 Sep 27 Dr. Glenn Loury lecture Fri, Sep 27, 2019 Sep 27 Bar bingo Fri, Sep 27, 2019 Sep 27 Bingo Fri, Sep 27, 2019 Around the Web New festoon lighting up along Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City Q&A with the 'Cats: Jahque Alleyne Hoping for the best after Davante Adams’ toe injury, Packers look to regroup after first defeat Around the Big Sky: Week 5 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists