As Minnesotans face the challenges of COVID-19, the role of front-line caregivers has never been more crucial. To keep our health care workers in their roles doing what they do best, the Allina Health team is joining together to support the needs of caregivers at this important time by creating the Caring for Caregivers Fund.
Anyone interested in supporting Allina Health employees is invited to make a donation to the fund, which will help cover mortgage or rent expenses, car payments, child care and utility expenses, and other financial hardships that may arise as team members give their full attention to caring for those who are seriously ill.
“While many people are staying home to help slow the spread of COVID-19, our employees are honoring their oath to care for the sick and showing up to work,” said Christine Moore, Chief Human Resources Officer for Allina Health. “We’ve seen the economic impact COVID-19 can have, so we’ve established this fund to give our employees some peace of mind during this trying time and show them our appreciation.”
This new fund is the latest element of Allina Health’s Caring for Caregivers program. Other ways that Allina is caring for its employees are:
• COVID leave (two weeks’ pay, waived short-term disability waiting period) for any employee prohibited from working due to non-work related exposure (travel, family member who is ill, etc.);
• Two weeks’ pay for any staff sent home due to canceled elective procedures who are not floated to another part of Allina Health or reskilled;
• Bright Horizons back-up childcare opened to all employees and reimbursed; YMCA childcare also reimbursed; and
• Shipt grocery delivery benefit expanded to all employees.
The public also has been invited to show how they care for caregivers by sewing masks, making donations of needed personal protective equipment and writing notes of encouragement.