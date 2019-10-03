Bethlehem Academy today announced its Students of the Month. Parents, faculty and staff gathered in the school cafeteria Oct. 3 to honor and congratulate six middle school and nine high school students for their hard work and dedication to academic achievement.
Bethlehem Academy names September Students of the Month
- Suzanne Rook
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Family sues sheriff, prison, others for wrongful death
- Leppert, Hollund are 2019 FHS homecoming royalty
- Dorothy Mae Nauman
- Winnie Dokken
- Theresa D. White
- The Point After, Faribault Police Dept. weekly newsletter - Sept. 27
- Linda Beckman
- Jared J. Selly
- FHS student treated for medical emergency
- Thomas E. Venaro
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.