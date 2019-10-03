Bethlehem Academy today announced its Students of the Month. Parents, faculty and staff gathered in the school cafeteria Oct. 3 to honor and congratulate six middle school and nine high school students for their hard work and dedication to academic achievement.

MS Sept StudentMonth 1.jpeg

Bethlehem Academy Middle School Students of the Month for September are, back, from left, Zander Smith, Faith Corbett and Sydney Dienst. Front, Langston Richter, Taylor Krohn and Thomas Cole. (Photos courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
HS Sept StudentMonth 1.jpeg

Bethlehem Academy high school students of the month, are, back, from left, Billy Kaderlik Heidi Hutton, Grace Seidel and Jack Ernste. Front, Kennedy Tutak, Maci Bongers, Serena David, Madeline Casper and Greta Hillesheim.
