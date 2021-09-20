The Josiah Edson Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, had a very successful Constitution Day exhibit at the Owatonna Public Library on Constitution Day.
Library Director Mark Blando provided a perfect space for this exhibit. Mayor Thomas Kuntz signed the Constitution Proclamation on Sept. 7 which was also displayed. Visitors of all ages were given pocket sized booklets of the Constitution, and several children had the experience of looking at the parchment copies of the Constitution through a large magnifying glass. The tactile United States flag with the Pledge of Allegiance in Braille was also available for children to touch and feel the letters/words. Many hand flags and handouts were shared. At 4 p.m. the Josiah Edson members present went outside to the Library entrance and rang their own bells for 13 seconds for the 13 original colonies. Bells rang across America on Constitution Day, in Owatonna too, the same as in Philadelphia 234 years ago.