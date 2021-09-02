The Josiah Edson Chapter, NSDAR, commemorates Constitution Week with the following events on Sept. 17:
• A Constitution exhibit at the Owatonna Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Bell ringing 13 times at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Owatonna
• Bell ringing 13 times at 4 p.m. at Highview Chrstiania Lutheran Church, Dakota County
• Small hand bell ringing at 4 p.m. at Owatonna Public Library
In 1955, the Daughters petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1956. The three objectives of the NSDAR are: education, historic preservation and patriotism. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, may become a member.
The United States Constitution was signed Sept. 17, 1787, at Independence Hall, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 234 years ago. At that time many bells rang out at 4 p.m. to let people know that the Constitution had been signed.
Mark Blando, Library Director, has made arrangements for the display to be located in the lobby/foyer area as you enter the Library. Some of the items to be displayed are: A 3x2 foot parchment reproduction copy of the Constitution; parchment reproductions of the four original pages of the Constitution; two reproductions of historic U.S. flags will be displayed: 31 star (when Owatonna was founded by settlers in 1854 there were 31 stars on the flag; however, when Owatonna was incorporated in 1858, there were 32 stars on the flag as Minnesota had become a state); a 13 star flag that represents the 13 original colonies. A historic/original American flag that flew over our Nation’s Capitol on July 3, 2013 (July 3, 1775, is the date that George Washington took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Mass.); a tactile U.S. flag with the Pledge of Allegiance in Braille; a tattered U.S. flag that is ready for retirement and a flag retirement story.
Hand flags have been provided by the American Legion Post 43 of Faribault and will be given to each visitor, as well as flag magnets. Pocket sized copies of the Constitution, The American’s Creed, The Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America, and many copies of word games and handouts for children of all ages will be shared as well. A limited supply of colorful book bags will be available,
Chapter members, from areas of Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna, Faribault, Northfield, Lakeville and Farmington, encourage adults and children of all ages from surrounding areas to come to come and learn about the Constitution. The exhibit is a traveling one and in the past few years has been displayed at libraries in Austin, Faribault, Northfield, and Farmington.