South Central College released its President’s List and Dean’s List of students with exceptional academic performance this past in the 2019 Spring Semester, which ran from January through May 2019.
The President’s List includes students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher and have completed at least 24 cumulative credits at SCC. The Dean’s List includes students who have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and completed at least 12 credits that semester. Students from the following communities were named to the 2019 Spring Semester Dean's and President’s List.
President’s List
Faribault — Brandon Ableman, Kirk Allen, Ellee Huber, Holly Kellstadt, Keanna Kerrigan, Charles Meyer, Brianna Peterson, Cayla Peterson, April Razo, Ethan Vikla and Amanda Young
Morristown — Ashton Edel and Larry Tenhoff
Nerstrand — Gary Bonde and Haylie Vezzoli
Dean’s List
Faribault — Brandon Ableman, Kirk Allen, Katherine Bliss, Cassidy Busch, Kara Drees, Hunter Gare, Isaac Grunnet, Marcos Guevara Hernandez, John Healy, Edith Inamagua, Sheila Karn, Holly Kellstadt, Keanna Kerrigan, Jaidyn Krauth, Dylan Lombard, Emma Mentz, Charles Meyer, Justin Miller, David Nesvik, Alexis Nuetzman Nur, Brianna Peterson, Cayla Peterson, April Razo, Jason Ripp, Morgan Rist, Kaitlyn Schnoor, Caleb Sevier, Janna Smith, Isaias Terrones, Tyler Thomas, Madison Vaudrin, Ethan Vikla, Matthew Wilder, Anthony Winter and Amanda Young