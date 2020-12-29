Santa n Smiles

Today Faribault Middle School students from Santa N Smiles purchased gifts for 10 local families and residents of The Emeralds. The group raised over $5,000 this year. Pictured are, from left, counselor April Geiger, social worker Amanda McColl and counselor Brent Hawkins. All three are advisors for the Falcons for Change student group. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
