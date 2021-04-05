The University of Minnesota Extension Center for Family Development is offering the following free webinars from April-June:
Financial parenting series
• Financial parenting and youth financial well being — 4 to 5 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 27
• Using children’s books to teach financial capability — 10 to 11 a.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 5
• Parenting in the age of overindulgence — noon to 12:30 p.m. May 12
• Strategies for children to discover how money works — 4 to 5 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 20
• Planning personal finance and housing — 4 to 5 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m. June 17
Feeding your child series
• First foods (ages 0-2) — 11 to 11:30 a.m. April 28
• Choosy eaters (ages 2-6) — 11 to 11:30 a.m. May 5
• Kids in the kitchen (ages 6-12) — 11 to 11:30 a.m. May 12
• Exploring new choices (ages 12-17) — 11 to 11:30 a.m. May 19
• On their own (ages 18+) — 11 to 11:30 a.m. May 26
Stand-alone webinars
• Keep on keeping on: Families adapting to change — 7 to 8 p.m. April 15
• Listening behind the words: Practicing healthy communication — 7 to 8 p.m. May 25
In addition, there are a series of webinars being offered in Spanish. See bit.ly/UMNwebinars for more information or to register. For more online programs go to extension.umn.edu/families-and-youth/family-news to stay current with information, resources and programming.