New Perspective Senior Living is holding a Mother's Day Parade, drive-by style at 828 First St. NE from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday for family members to make Mother's Day "extra" special for residents this year. Participants may enter the route on Erblang Aveune and plan to exit on Shumway Avenue.
Residents will be viewing the parade from their windows along the parade route, constructed to be visible for all residents to enjoy. Participants were encouraged to put up a yard sign outside their loved ones window, write a message on a first-floor resident's window or write a happy message on the sidewalk using chalk before the parade was set to begin. During the parade the facility urges those interested to decorate their cars, play music, wave, honk car horns and give their mother a shout out.