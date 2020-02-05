The 14 Faribault Science Team members and three coaches traveled to regional competition Feb. 1 at Rochester Century
There they competed against 11 varsity teams in the region and earned a spot at the state competition March 7 at Bethel University.
The team placed fifth and qualified for the state competition, only 7 points away from getting a fourth-place trophy. Students Richard Camarillo and Halimo Ahmed won first in boomilever, while Will Tuma and Chau Truong won second in gravity vehicle and with Richard Camarillo and Mitchell Hanson placing fourth in machines.
Students who participated and helped pave the way for a trip to state are as follows:
Anatomy and Physiology: Halimo Ahmed and Gudon Ahmed
Astronomy: Thomas Drenth and Sarah Engbrecht
Boomilever: Halimo Ahmed and Richard Camarillo
Chemistry Lab: Will Tuma and Mitchell Hanson
Code Busters: Mitchell Hanson and Chau Truong
Designer Genes: Alix Rohloff and Chau Truong
Dynamic Planet: Halimo Ahmed and Gudon Ahmed
Fossils: John Cunniff and Thomas Drenth
Gravity Vehicle: Will Tuma and Chau Truong
Machines: Richard Camarillo and Mitchell Hanson
Ornithology: Jaclyn Meier and Alix Rohloff
Ping Pong Parachute: Gabby Hollund and Richard Camarillo
Write it Do it: Tyler Ta and Gabby Hollund