Being old has certainly increased my sympathy for those with any disability. People, being generally helpful, tend to make a grand gesture into a gross complication. Let me explain. I am not deaf. A bit bent, using a cane or walker, slow to move, but not deaf. Usually a normal tone of voice will get the job done. Also, being a bit bent does not translate into a bit stupid. Please do not address me as you might a four year old.
While we are at it, let’s talk about being helpful. Just ask and I can suggest some ways to help. I probably do not need to be physically dragged out of the car, but carrying my purse or packages can be a big help as is opening doors. Somehow, doors have become increasingly heavy the last few years and increasingly difficult to maneuver with a cane or walker.
I know that, for some, dealing with disabilities is difficult. One tends to look away or over react. There is a middle ground. In my town of many older people, helpfulness is a habit and seems to be better understood but you can be great help by not rushing to the rescue and simply asking some questions.
Many older people suffer from arthritis or other physical problems that slow us down. Please do not try to hustle us along. Chances are, offering an arm is a better bet than grabbing one. We certainly are happy to be out and about and socializing so give us some space, my friend.
I am telling you this because I remember when my mother was the age that I am now and I can also remember some of the mistakes I made in dealing with her level of infirmities. It does not make me proud. It took me way too long to remember that her shoulders were arthritic, along with everything else and hence she needed an arm to steady herself but not one to grab her. Now that my bones are more like Swiss cheese, being steady is important. I guess I would break more easily than most but it is not something to dwell on.
I have also found that my “get up and go” lasts much less time. I am good for a couple hours of party time and then I sink. It is great to have a day of errands but a couple stops are probably my limit. . . More days, less time!
I am most grateful to those who make it possible for me to be mobile, social and out there. Who recognize that a wrinkled face does not mean my brain has shrunk. I may have lost several inches in height over the years but the spirit lives to write again. Thanks to, as Jan Middlestadt wrote, my two faithful readers.