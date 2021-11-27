More than 25,000 persons jammed the park and streets around San Francisco’s City Hall in morning, Monday, Nov. 28, 1978 in a spontaneous demonstration of grief for slain Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. The city officials were gunned down in their offices at City Hall. The candle carrying crowd listened to talks by acting Mayor Diane Feinstein and police chief Charles Gain and songs by Joan Baez. (AP Photo)