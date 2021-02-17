Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, in partnership with regional hardware stores, will be accepting applications for free paint and coating products for community mural, community welcome sign or historic structure projects through its Paint the Town Grant program.
This grant opportunity is available to communities with a population under 10,000 throughout SMIF’s 20-county region. A goal of this program is to encourage local volunteer involvement in the painting process. A total of up to 10 projects will be awarded paint products based on visual impact, public benefit, volunteer participation and community support.
The participating stores are Arrow Hardware and Paint (store locations: Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester Crossroads, Rochester North, St. Peter, Shakopee, St. Cloud), Faribault Ace Hardware, Pellicci Ace Hardware (store locations: Eagan, Farmington, Rosemount, Zumbrota) and St. Charles Ace Hardware. While some participating stores are located outside of SMIF's region, only communities with populations under 10,000 in SMIF's 20-county region are eligible to apply.
“As we have seen over the past six years of the Paint the Town Grant program, beautification projects can have a powerful impact on small towns,” said Tim Penny, SMIF president and CEO. “We are proud to support these projects in our southern Minnesota region alongside our Ace Hardware and Arrow Hardware & Paint partners.”
Applications are due to SMIF by March 31, 2021. For more information or to apply visit www.smifoundation.org or contact Jennifer Heien at 507-214-7040; jenniferh@smifoundation.org.