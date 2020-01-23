Consolidated Communications, a leading broadband and business communications provider, announced a scholarship opportunity for high school seniors in the company’s southern Minnesota service area. Ten selected candidates will receive $2,000 or $1,000 scholarships from the Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation.
Three types of scholarships will be awarded:
One $2,000 Telecom Scholarship: to be eligible, applicants must major in either Telecommunications or Information Technology (IT) at a university, college or technical college, and must be a Minnesota resident.
Five $2,000 General Scholarships: to be eligible, applicants must attend post-secondary education at a university, college or technical college, be a Minnesota resident, and the applicant’s family must subscribe to at least one service from Consolidated Communications.
Four $1,000 Scholarships, provided by the MTA Network and Plant Operations Peer Group: to be eligible, applicants must major in either Telecommunications or Information Technology (IT) at a university, college or technical college and be a Minnesota resident.
A telecom alliance panel will review each application and select finalists based on the applicant’s grades, academic achievements and extra-curricular activities. Preference to receive the scholarships is given to students who have an interest in information or telecommunications technology and rural communities. Students can learn more about the scholarship and download the application at: bit.ly/CCapplications
Applications must be submitted to Consolidated Communications by Feb. 21. Students should send them to:
Consolidated Communications
Attn: Sam Gett
221 East Hickory Street
Mankato, MN 56002