The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 Past Presidents Parley $500 scholarship deadline is 11:59 pm Thursday. Please apply if you're going to college and you are a veteran, a family member of a veteran or have financial need.
The scholarship is open to students in any field of study. Preference is given to Faribault students or those who have a Faribault connection.
Online application form at mnlegionpost43.org under "Post and Unit Scholarships" tab and scroll to the very bottom of the page for application information.