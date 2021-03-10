Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southwestern Dakota County in east central Minnesota... Southeastern Scott County in east central Minnesota... North central Rice County in south central Minnesota... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 413 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Webster, or 10 miles west of Northfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Lakeville and Farmington around 435 PM CST. Apple Valley around 440 PM CST. Rosemount around 445 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Castle Rock and Lakeville Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; HAIL...<.75IN