Three meetings in which Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Todd Sesker discusses the upcoming referendum questions and what, if passed, they would mean for the district are planned for this month.
Two questions asking voters to approve an increased operating levy are on the Nov. 5 ballot.
7:30 a.m. Fareway Foods, 430 Second Ave. NW.
4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 in the Faribault Public Schools District Office, 710 17th St. SW.
5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 in the Faribault Public Schools District Office. The School Board will attend this session.
The format of this meeting involves three discussion tables, where community members can meet with School Board and cabinet members to learn about the finance and tax impact, the seven-period day mentioned in question one on the ballot and how the levy would impact the district’s graduation rate.
Each group will have 20 minutes to gather knowledge about each topic and ask questions, then rotate.
The School Board also approved dates for three Facebook Live chat information sessions, in which administration members will share factual information about the operating levy. These sessions will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 23, 24 and 25, but viewers can tune in even after the discussion ends.
Sesker, FHS Principal Jamie Bente and FHS Assistant Principal Joe Sage hosted the first discussion about the operating levy Sept. 19 and attracted 1,000 viewers. That discussion is still available for viewing on the Faribault High School Facebook page.