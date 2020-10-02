Payments can be mailed to the Rice County Property Tax & Elections Office. There is also a drop box located near the south entrance of the Rice County Government Services Building at 320 Third St. NW, Faribault, MN 55021.
You may also pay online at the Rice County website, co.rice.mn.us, or by phone at 877-690-3729 and using 3321 for the jurisdiction code. Paying from a checking or savings account is free of charge. Credit card payments carry a third party convenience fee of 2.35% of the tax amount, with a minimum charge of $1.95. Visa debit card payments carry a flat fee of $3.95.
For more information or questions, please contact the Rice County Property Tax & Elections Office at 507-332-6104.