In an effort to provide police services and reduce the spread of COVID-19, as of March 20, the Faribault Police Department facility will be open to limited access only. Staff continues to be available by phone and email. Please consider using phone or email resources before visiting the police department.
This does not affect our response to 911 and emergency calls. We are always here to help and serve.
Low priority calls for service may be handled by phone if the presence of a police officer is not required and the officer can still provide necessary service.
If you need the assistance of a police officer, please call 911 or the non-emergency number: 507-334-4305.
Our Take It to the Box medication disposal drop box has been temporarily removed to prevent potential spread.
Community members who need to conduct business at the Faribault Police Department are instructed to call 507-334-4305 to determine if they can be assisted by phone or email. If you need to come to the police department, please do not come if you have:
• A fever within the last 24 hours
• You are experiencing flu-like symptoms including a cough, sore throat, or shortness of breath
Community members who come to the police department are asked to call 507-334-4305 and we will triage your call. If we can help you through phone or email, we'll do our best.
If you need to request a copy of a police report, call us at 507-334-4305 during business hours, or email your request to records@ci.faribault.mn.us
The Faribault Police Department remains committed to continuing to provide our community with the highest level of service while keeping the community safe.