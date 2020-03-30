Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota's Unemployment Insurance team members are processing more applications for unemployment benefits than ever before. It is their top priority to process applications efficiently and effectively, and to ensure that they can deliver for Minnesotans in this time of need.
To ensure their system can handle the increased activity they are experiencing, the MUI team asks that new unemployment insurance applicants apply online on an assigned day, based on your social security number (SSN).
Those who need to apply for unemployment benefits for the first time should refer to the schedule below to learn when you are scheduled to apply — you will only be allowed to apply on your assigned day, or on Thursday or Friday if you missed your assigned day.
Application Schedule
The table below lists the day and time to start an application based on the last digit of your SSN. For example: a person with the SSN XXX-XX-XXX6 would apply on Wednesday.
If the last digit of your SSN is: 0, 1 or 2, you should apply on Monday; 3, 4 or 5 on Tuesday; 6, 7, 8 or 9 on Wednesday and any numbers for Thursday and Friday.
Important things to know
The date of application will not affect the amount of benefits you will be paid.
If you already have a Unemployment Insurance account, you can still login anytime.
Do not call the Unemployment Insurance office to ask about the status of your application. Your online account will be updated when more information is available.
If you have questions about whether you qualify for Unemployment Insurance, how to apply and what the process is, visit the UI Need to Know page.