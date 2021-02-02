Who doesn’t love a bargain! If you do, now is a great time to stop in at Fashions on Central during their winter clearance sale. Our store, located at 325 Central Ave, sells high quality, gently-used clothing for men and women at bargain prices.
In compliance with our COVI19 safety plan, our store is now open on Saturdays and Tuesdays each week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Along with the opportunity to shop on those days, you are also welcome to bring in your donations during that time. We ask that you limit your donations to two bags at a time.
Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support Buckham West. Stop in today and see what is new!
Coffee shop adds hours
We are happy to announce that our coffee shop hours have now expanded to five days a week! This means that you can meet your friends Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m. We will continue to monitor the safety and use of the occupants in our building and expand our offerings as we are able.
In order to do this in a way that we believe will keep people safe, we have implemented the following:
• Upon entry in to the building you will be required to log in at the check in station.
• Wear a mask upon entry in to the building and whenever you leave your table.
• Based on the size and purpose of the room the chairs and tables will be carefully placed and may not be moved.
We can only offer this re-opening with your cooperation. We hope to see you soon.
No Tax Prep this season
We have been informed by the AARP tax prep volunteers that Buckham West will not be hosting the free tax preparation service in 2021. Although this program has been available here for many years, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused AARP to discontinue their “in-person” tax preparation model. If you have questions, please check out their website aarpfoundation.org/taxaide. For those looking for alternate tax preparation options we encourage people to ask their friends and family members for a referral.
Free membership renewals for 2021
As a nonprofit, Buckham West understands that it’s nothing without its members. And it’s for that reason that the Board of Directors decided to extend all existing memberships through 2021 at no cost. It is our belief that you did not receive a year’s worth of benefit in 2020 from our organization and want you to bear with us as we begin to add programs back in.
But this decision has an impact. The money generated from membership dues represents 12% of our annual budget, a significant amount for us. It’s for this reason that we’re respectfully asking that instead of paying the required dues to become a member, you make a tax-deductible donation to Buckham West instead. Whether it’s the same amount of $40, or an additional amount, we’re seeking your commitment, as a way to help the organization out.
Our commitment and dedication to our members has been unwavering amidst a pandemic. We’re hoping you see – and feel – the value of the work that we do here, and find it in your heart to donate. If interested, please mail or drop off your gift to Buckham West at 19 Division St. West.
Reminders:
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with snow removal, you are encouraged to call Family Service Rochester at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in Buckham West’s dining room until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.