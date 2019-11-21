Thirteen southeast Minnesota organization, including Faribault-based Ruth's House of Hope, have been awarded more than $682,000 in grants and program-related investments from the Otto Bremer Trust.
Ruth's House will receive $58,036 for general operations and technology upgrades to provide safe shelter, food and basic needs, and supportive services to women and children experiencing homelessness due to domestic violence.
“The Otto Bremer Trust is proud to continue investing in a broad range of programs and organizations that are making a positive impact in people’s lives across the region,” said Brian Lipschultz, Co-CEO and Trustee, OBT. “Partnering in this way is at the core of our continued long-term commitment to the Upper Midwest and exactly what Otto Bremer envisioned 75 years ago when he saw a need to help communities prosper.”
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, based in Owatonna but which serves a 20-county region in southeastern Minnesota, will receive $50,000 to build and connect agricultural business assets to ensure community viability.
Steele County Transitional Housing in Owatonna also received $50,000. The money will go to general operations to provide rent subsidies and case management for homeless families and individuals fleeing domestic violence in Steele County.