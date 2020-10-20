Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the local community and the weather forecast for Wednesday, Faribault Public Schools 2020 Homecoming Parade has been canceled.
The decision to cancel the parade was made with the health and safety of Faribault Public Schools students, staff and community as top priority.
“We held out hope that conditions would allow us to have the parade, but as COVID cases continue to rise in Rice County, and as we see temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s with a mix of sleet and snow in the forecast, we determined it was not in the best interest of our students and staff to hold the event,” Faribault High School Principal Jamie Bente said.
Wednesday’s homecoming kickball game has also been canceled. All other athletic events will continue as scheduled. Friday night’s homecoming football will stream live at 7 p.m. on the Faribault High School YouTube page.