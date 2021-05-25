...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...
Warm, dry, and windy conditions will develop by this afternoon as
drier air moves into the area behind a cold front. Winds will
become breezy behind the front with westerly winds increasing to
20-25 mph along with gusts as high as 40 mph this afternoon. RH
values will drop to around 25% this afternoon, with the driest
conditions expected across west-central Minnesota where little
rain has fallen over the last 24 hours. Recent rains have led to
green-up of vegetation in agricultural areas and grasslands which
will help to mitigate the overall fire weather threat. However,
dry and susceptible vegetation still remains in marshland and
other swampy areas.