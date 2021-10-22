Rice County Public Health, in collaboration with Growing Up Healthy and South Central EMS System, hosts a free community car seat clinics Oct. 28. The clinic is for parents or caregivers to meet with a certified car seat technician to ensure safe car seat installation and use. Appointments are required.
To schedule an appointment call Lyndsey at 507-330-0486 or Sheila at 507-236-8152.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Appointments available from 3-6 p.m.
Community Action Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield
Anyone with questions about either event should contact Lyndsey Reece, Rice County Public Health Educator and Child and Teen Checkups Coordinator at 507-330-0486.