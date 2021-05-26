The 36th Annual Morristown Dam Days Celebration will begin with the coronation of Miss Morristown 2021 at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Morristown Community Center, 402 Division St. South. Admission is $2 and a Dam Days button. Dam Days buttons will be sold at the door.
Miss Morristown Royalty 2020 Carly Reinke and Sadie Oorlog will crown Miss Morristown 2021 and share their memories of the past year.
Candidates will be judged on poise, personality, appearance, educational accomplishments, activities, community involvement and talent.
The candidate who is crowned Miss Morristown will represent the community in the Dam Days Celebration and Twilight Parade at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4 as well as other Dam Days events. She will participate in area parades and celebrations, Morristown community events and the St. Paul Winter Carnival during the next year.
A first princess and second princess will also be selected and join Miss Morristown in representing the community.
Candidates for Miss Morristown 2021 are as follows:
Emma Kuball
Parents: Nathan and Shannon Kuball
Sponsor: Wholesale Tire
Kayci LeMieux
Parents: Andy and Shari LeMieux
Sponsor: Ahlman’s Gun Shop
Karly Chmelik
Parents: John and Stacy Chmelik
Sponsor: Morristown Fire Department
There will be a special guest appearance and performance by Miss Minnesota Kathryn Kueppers.
The Dam Days Celebration will also feature the Little Miss Morristown Pageant. The Little Miss Morristown Pageant will be held during the Miss Morristown Pageant. This year there are nine girls vying for the title of Little Miss Morristown. Royalty will be chosen based on a drawing held. Little Miss Morristown Royalty will have the opportunity to attend various area parades and community events with the Miss Morristown Royalty.