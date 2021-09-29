The Affinity Plus Foundation recently announced the 2021-22 winners of the Affinity Plus Foundation Scholarship Program. This year, 36 student members from across Minnesota, including Faribault High School graduate Gabrielle Yetzer of Faribault, were each awarded a $3,000 scholarship to use for their academics.
“Affinity Plus is committed to helping our members achieve their dreams. We are incredibly proud of these students and honored to award them each with a scholarship,” said Adam Layne, Senior Community Engagement Specialist, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union. “Whether you’re a freshman, a graduate student, or a working adult returning to complete your degree, we know education is important and matters. We hope to continue our scholarship program so we can continue to give back to our members and see them grow.”