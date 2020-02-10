Camp Omega brochures

With the help of 25 "Renee's Brigade" volunteers, over 4,000 households have received their 2020 Camp Omega summer camp brochures. Pictured are some of the faithful workers willing to donate their time from the areas of Faribault, Janesville, Morristown, Owatonna, Waseca and Waterville. Although a majority of camp registration is done electronically, placing a visual into the hands of families is still important. In addition to the mailed brochures, another 10,000 are delivered to churches, schools and area businesses for the information is shared with the general public. Camp Omega is owned by and is part of the ministry of the Minnesota South District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and is located on Horseshoe Lake near Waterville. (Photo courtesy of Camp Omega)
