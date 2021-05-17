South Central College has named Jennifer Fager to the position of Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs. She begins in the role on June 28.
“Following a comprehensive national search process, I believe we have found the ideal individual to lead the academic and student affairs areas of our college into the future,” said Annette Parker, president of South Central College. “Dr. Fager’s commitment to student success and experience leading innovative initiatives will enhance the efforts of our dedicated faculty and staff in helping our students achieve their educational goals.”
Fager has over 20 years of higher education experience working with and supporting faculty, staff and students. She currently serves as interim dean of occupational programs at Kirtland Community College in Michigan. Prior to her appointment at Kirtland, she served as vice president of academic affairs at Mid Michigan College. She holds bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“In addition to the outstanding academic offerings, what really drew me to South Central College was all the dedicated individuals I have had the opportunity to meet who share my values of making a difference one student at a time and the importance of educating the whole person,” said Fager. “I also look forward to working with the SCC’s business, community and educational partners on continuing to develop programs that meet the economic needs of the region and state.”