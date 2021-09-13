The Rice County Historical Society hosts its Fall Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Market vendors will bring a great variety of items to shop for including; antiques, collectibles, crafts, glassware, kitchen appliances, wood benches, and more.
"It is exciting to offer this event once again at the Rice County Historical Society grounds," said RCHS Executive Director Susan Garwood. "We are repeating the layout from the Spring Flea Market which will help with social distancing, supporting everyone as we continue to be COVID-19 aware – doing our part to ensure it the Flea Market is a safe and positive experience for both the vendors and the shoppers."
Vendors for the Flea Market will be spaced out on the grounds of this event in awareness of 6+ foot social distancing. Face coverings will be strongly encouraged for both the vendors and shoppers during this six-hour event.
Hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the grounds. Social distancing signs will be posted for kindly reminders to stay 6’ apart. The RCHS will monitor the CDC guidelines and will follow them if there are any changes for outside events. With the help of all, this can be a successful and safe event.
There is still time to sign up to be a vendor. First time venders are welcome, too. Vendor spots available are 10 x 20 foot stalls and can be reserved for $20 prior to the day of the event. If there are any spaces remaining, they will be available for $25 on the day of the event. You are encouraged to bring a tarp or table, canopy, or whatever is necessary to display your items. Vendors will be able to set up starting at 5:30 am.
The Flea Market will be in the Museum’s front parking lot as well as behind the RCHS Museum of History, at 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault, MN 55021. For more information or to sign up to be a vendor, please contact the Rice County Historical Society during regular business hours, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 507-332-2121 or send an email at rchs@rchistory.org.