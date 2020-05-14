Allina Health is launching a Safe Care Commitment campaign to assure consumers that it is safe to receive the care they need, whenever they need it.
Allina Health, which operates Owatonna and District One hospitals, has taken steps to ensure people feel safe continuing to address ongoing health care needs. These include:
• Increasing the capacity for virtual patient care that includes visits with your provider and navigation to safe and appropriate in-person care settings.
• The creation of respiratory and non-respiratory clinics, as well as creating separation in our urgent cares and emergency departments to protect patients.
• All patients are greeted by a staff member who is stationed outside of each of our facilities to screen patients and visitors before they enter. If a patient screens positive for symptoms of COVID-19 they are taken to a room vs. waiting in the lobby.
• Practicing social distancing in all of our lobbies.
• Requiring everyone to wear a mask:
- patient-facing staff wears a mask and face shield
- patients (and visitors) are provided with cloth masks
• The enhancement of our already rigorous cleaning practices by its Environmental Services staff.
“Research has shown consumers are delaying seeking care because of fear they may contract COVID-19 at a medical facility. Even their most familiar routines, like going to the doctor, can seem unsettling right now,” said David Slowinske, Allina Health Senior Vice President Operations.
If patients aren’t sure about what kind of care they should seek for their specific health care needs, they can visit Allina Health Get Care Now web page.
Virtual Care
Patients can schedule a virtual visit to talk to a provider face-to-face using a mobile device and the Allina Health Account app. The cost is the same as a regular office visit depending on your insurance.
In-person Care
Allina Health clinics, urgent cares and emergency departments have made changes to keep staff and patients safe, including physically separating care at clinics and urgent cares for patients with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, unexplained muscle aches, loss of taste/smell, sore throat, or diarrhea) and those without.
If you need in-person care, call your clinic or 1-888-4ALLINA (1-888-425-5462).