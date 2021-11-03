Scott Gerdes has been named the new finance director for Faribault Public Schools, pending School Board approval.
Gerdes started as the district controller in September of 2020. In that role, he worked closely with previous finance director Andrew Adams, who resigned to take a job with Austin Public Schools.
“I am very pleased and excited to be chosen to lead the finance team at Faribault Public Schools. I am very proud of this organization and the staff and will continue to build upon the positive financial strengths that the district currently has in place,” Gerdes said. “I will continue to strive to maintain our financial position for years to come. I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible over the next few weeks, and continue to build upon existing relationships and add new ones.”
Gerdes is a native of Mountain Lake and lives in Rochester. He holds a degree in business from Bethel University and formerly served as director of finance at the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine in Rochester. Before that he was the chief financial officer for the Zumbro Valley Health Center.
In his spare time, Gerdes enjoys Minnesota sports, coaching youth sports, collecting toy tractors and playing piano.