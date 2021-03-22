Edina Realty recently announced that Realtors Rick and Mary Tonjum and Kathy Kalow, and Kim and Marcia Berg from the Faribault office are being recognized for outstanding sales performance, market knowledge and customer service as members of Edina Realty's Master’s Circle.
Membership in Edina Realty’s Master’s Circle places them in the top 14% of Edina Realty agents.
“Agents who earn membership in Edina Realty’s Master’s Circle exemplify our core values of honesty, integrity, commitment, innovation and community. They prioritize customer relationships, understand evolving market trends and nurture connections,” said Greg Mason, Edina Realty Home Services CEO. “Edina Realty leads the market for the 21st consecutive year thanks to our hardworking and dedicated agents.”