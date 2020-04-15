After finishing up her year as a Minnesota DECA state officer, Kelsie DeMars is passing on her duties to classmate Bennett Wolff.
Wolff ran for the 2020-21 office position after being inspired by her classmate to make a difference in the student-led organization. On April 13, she was announced as the second Faribault student to become a state officer. She is excited to begin her term and continue building the Faribault DECA legacy.
“I am so excited to be a part of this wonderful team! I have looked up to so many state officers in the past and I can only hope to do the same for others!" Wolff said. "Some of my goals for this upcoming year are to increase membership to new DECA members, create stronger connections by networking and grow corporate sponsorships in our DECA program! I am so excited for this opportunity!"
The Faribault DECA chapter is very excited to have Bennett representing them, as well as the district.
“We know she will do great things for Minnesota DECA, and we are extremely proud of her," DeMars said.