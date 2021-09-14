Dean and Diana Treangen host a Harvest Fiber Festival on their farm, Harvest Hill Acres, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 at 7477 400th St., Dennison, near Cannon Falls.
Aiming to bring fiber front and center in a fun, engaging way, 15 fiber arts vendors from Minnesota (many local), Wisconsin and Iowa will be on site for fiber enthusiasts, along with games/crafts for kids, live animal viewing, fiber craft demos, a chance to walk the llamas for a $5 fee and enjoy food from Steve B Barbecue and Don's Crumble Beef.
Looking forward to hosting their new venture, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Treangens to pivot, as they both lost their management jobs at the Minnesota Zoo. At that point, Dean chose to retire and dedicate his time to tending to the farm full-time. Diana redirected her efforts to turn a fiber hobby into a sustainable agriculture business opportunity. The craft room connected to the barn became a yarn store. The fiber from their sheep and llamas are used in the products produced on the farm.
For more info and daily updates, check out the Harvest Hill Acres Facebook page.