Tuesday, Feb. 8
Rice County Public Health WIC clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesday — Friday for current & new families. Appointments & issue benefits via phone 507-332-5906 for more information & eligibility requirements. ASL, Spanish and Somali interpretation available. Government Services Building 320 NW 3rd Street.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Vaccines for children 0-18 yrs., adults. For those uninsured, MA, or insurance doesn’t cover. Vaccines subject to availability. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appt. recommended, call 507-332-6111, walk-ins accepted. Visit Rice County Public Health website for info on Covid vaccine clinics. Government Services Building 320 NW 3rd Street.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken Wings both bone-in and boneless with various Sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). Adult children. 507-334-3434
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Baked cod served.
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Feb. 10
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth, ages 18 and under eat free, adult meals for $3.50. Meals are not served on non-school days.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 75 cent chicken wings.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Made to order burgers, Philly cheese steak sandwiches and chicken strips. All with French fried potatoes or tater tots.
Friday, Feb. 11
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Pantry Food Shelf distribution.
Full Moon Luminary Hike/Snowshoe!• 6-8:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. This program is open to adults 21 and older. Trails are packed snow. Arrival time slots are in place for proper social distancing. $20 per member, $25 per member with snowshoe rental; $25 per nonmember, $30 per nonmember with snowshoe rental. Pre-registration required by Feb. 10.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Sunday, Feb. 13
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Feb. 14
Rice County Public Health WIC• 8 a.m., WIC office opened for scheduled appointments only.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Turkey and dressing casserole
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Lunch and Learn: Trumpeter Swan Conservation• 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Lunch and Learn programs are back in a different format. Bring your own lunch to enjoy while learning about an environmental topic. Join us for a presentation on the Trumpeter Swan Conservation efforts in Minnesota.This program is open to adults. Cost is $5 for members, $10 for others. Pre-registration is recommended by Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962