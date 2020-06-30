Faribault Lions Club made its annual donation to the "Journey For Service,"

The Faribault Lions Club made its annual donation to the "Journey For Service," this year with appropriate social distancing. Lions District Governor Brian Thies met Faribault Lion President Shermayne Cross at the Roberds Lake Resort where Shermayne passed the check to Thies using her kitchen tongs. Thies accepted the check with his extra long grabber-reacher tool. The Journey For Service is an annual project of the Lions Clubs in South Central Minnesota, who contribute a total of about $15,000 over 2 1/2 days in support of Lions Projects benefiting people locally as well as throughout the state of Minnesota, the United States and around the world. (Photo courtesy of Steve Wasserman)
