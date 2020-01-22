University of Minnesota Extension is once again offering summer internship positions in agriculture, food and natural resources in a variety of locations throughout the state. The internships span from mid-May through August 2020.
The internships will provide exposure to Minnesota agriculture through:local operations, educational programs, on-farm applied research and communications and program development.
The primary responsibility is to work closely with Extension educators to strengthen programs in the counties they serve.
In 2019, for example, the alfalfa harvest alert project helped farmers make more informed harvest decisions about their alfalfa fields. The interns measured plants and collected plant material for lab analysis. After the lab analysis was released, they shared the data through press releases, blog posts and recorded radio segments.
Many of last year's interns helped run county fair activities, such as showmanship clinics, animal check-ins and Master Gardener educational booths.
Field research interns had the opportunity to perform irrigation uniformity research to see if irrigators made full passes over the fields by measuring water distribution. They also took part in a study to test the amount of nitrates in the water.
Each activity and event is an opportunity to learn, network and grow by discovering more about what Extension is and what it has to offer. Take advantage of these opportunities for a deeper understanding about Minnesota's agriculture and what agriculture means to the people who live and work it.
Visit bit.ly/umncareers for more information and job postings. Applications are due Jan. 24 but are accepted until positions are filled.