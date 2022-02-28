Lunch and Learn: Wednesday, March 16, from 12 pm-2 pm. Environmental Good News by Janet Mitchell, River Bend Volunteer Naturalist, will talk about some successful conservation efforts.. Bring your own lunch to enjoy while learning about an environmental topic. This program is open to adults. The cost of Lunch and Learn is $10 per person, $5 per member. Pre-registration is recommended by Tuesday, March 15. For more information or to register, at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Science Day: Friday, March 18, from 10:00 am-2:00 pm.
• March Migration 10:00am-11:30am. Learn all about birds, especially how and why they migrate!
• Maple Syruping 12:30pm-2:00pm. Learn about the natural history of Maple Syruping, then partake in the process, from tapping the trees to evaporating the sap.
These programs are open to all ages but geared towards kindergarten through 5th graders. The Science Day fee is $10 per person, per program. Pre-registration is required for the program by Wednesday, March 16. For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit their website at www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Maple Syruping Program: Saturday, Saturday, March 19,10:30-11:30 am and 12:30 pm- 1:30 pm. Learn all about Maple Syruping. Open to all ages, fee is $5 per person, $15 per family (Free for members). A family is two adults and four children under 18. Pre-registration is required for the program by the day before at 507-332-7151 or www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
All About Owls: Friday, March 25, from 6:00 pm- 7:30 pm. Learn all about the owls of Minnesota, dissect an owl pellet, and go on a short naturalist hike to look for owls. This program is open to all ages. All About Owls program cost is $5 per member/$20 per member family or $10 per person/$40 family. A family is 2 adults & up to 4 children under the age of 18.