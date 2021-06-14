Paradise Community Theater announces Auditions for the comedy “Drop Dead!” by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore.
A cast of has-been actors plan to revive their careers in “Drop Dead!” a murder mystery directed by wonder child of the Broadway stage Victor Le Pewe (a psychotic eye-twitching meglomaniac.) At the dress rehearsal the set falls, props break and the producer and an actor are murdered. But when the murders and mysteries exceed those in the script- the remaining thespians must save the show and their careers, solve the mystery and stay alive for curtain calls.
Variety describes the show as “A nonstop physical comedy that turns the world of theater on its head!”
Director Patrick Braucher is looking for seven adult men and three adult women. Auditions for “Drop Dead” are from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 27 and 6-9 p.m. Monday, June 28. Rehearsals begin Aug. 2.
Performances are Sept. 17 -26. Scripts are available for 48-hour checkout from the Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. Faribault. For more information, email paradisecenterforthearts.org, call 507-363-7372 or email braucherp@hotmail.com.