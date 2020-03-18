The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) is canceling all road tests March 18-27, due to COVID-19 concerns.
Anyone who has a class D, commercial driver’s license (CDL) or motorcycle road test appointment scheduled during this time will receive a cancellation notice by email or text message. Other driver services, such as knowledge testing and driver’s license applications, continue to be available to Minnesotans. Customers can check which offices are open at the DVS office locations page.
The Minnesota Department of Health recommends maintaining a social distance of six feet to slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19. A DPS-DVS examiner spends 20-45 minutes inside a vehicle with the driver completing the road test which makes it impossible to maintain the recommended social distance.
Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said, “While we know this will inconvenience Minnesotans, we need to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and this is a necessary step to help our staff and customers maintain social distance and stay healthy.”
What’s Next
DPS-DVS is committed to making sure anyone affected by these road test cancellations is able to obtain a new appointment as soon as possible. Once normal operations resume, DPS-DVS will call, email or text those affected to offer the first available day and time for their road test.
Minnesotans can continue to schedule their road test appointments online at drive.mn.gov for later this spring and summer. DPS-DVS is reminding customers that there are limited appointments available and to continue to check back for updates and open appointments.
Deputy Registrar/Driver’s License Agent Office Closures
DVS services are unavailable at some deputy registrar and driver's license agent offices, because offices have closed in response to COVID-19 virus concerns. Deputy registrar and driver's license agent offices are independently owned and operated.
Find a full list of closures and an open office near you on the DVS office locations page.