Could You Lend A Hand for Cleaner Water?
Thanks to a wildly successful Year End Fundraising Campaign, Cannon River Watershed Partnership has a lot of thanking to do, and could use some help.
Help write "thank you" cards and make "thank you" phone calls as part of the "Thank You Cards and Calls" event from 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 and Friday, Jan. 24 at the CRWP Office, 710 Divisions St. S, Northfield. Volunteers are welcome any time, but coffee, tea, fizzy water and snacks will accompany these specific dates and times.
Sign up at bit.ly/crwpvolunteer or by contacting Kevin at 507-786-3913 or kevin@crwp.net.
Cover Crops 101
Learn more about how using cover crops can improved soil health, reduce erosion and hold more nitrogen in soil from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Forest Township Hall, 3625 Millersburg Boulevard, Faribault, presented by Rice County SWCD and Alan Kraus from CRWP.
Visit riceswcd.org for more information.
What Makes Lakes Turn Green?
A study of phosphorus-impaired lakes in the Cannon River Watershed presented at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Forest Township Hall, 3625 Millersburg Blvd., Faribault.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Science Museum of Minnesota have been studying lakes in the Cannon River Watershed to determine the best way to reduce harmful algae blooms. Adam Heathcote of the Science Museum of Minnesota will present the research and answer questions. In case of bad weather, the alternate date is Thursday, Feb. 13.
CRWP Open House
The next open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 for those interested to visit, talk about clean water issues and learn more about the clean water work happening. The speaker will be announced in the February newsletter.