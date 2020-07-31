Today in History - July 31

This is the start of the 100-meter dash at the Summer Olympics in Wembley stadium, London, July 31, 1948. American Harrison Dillard, far left, took the gold medal in 10.3 secs., tying the Olympic record. Right to left; Mel Patton and H. Norwood “Barney” Ewell, U.S.A; Lloyd LaBeach, Panama; Alastair McCorquodale and Emmanuel McDonald Bailey, Great Britain.(AP Photo)