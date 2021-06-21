Buckham Memorial Library announces the virtual program, "Unicorns: Break the Cage!" presented by Talewise at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25 via Zoom.
All are welcome but registration is required so email Deni Buendorf at dbuendorf@selco.info or call the library 507-334-2089 to get the Zoom link.
The fun animated story is interwoven with fascinating science concept segments about life sciences and animals. For more information on programs for children and young adults at Buckham Memorial Library, contact the Children’s Librarian, Deni Buendorf at 507-334-2089.