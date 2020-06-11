To ensure social distancing, instead of the traditional car show, the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism invites all to hit the road and cruise through Faribault from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 19.
Those interested in the cruise should meet at 6 p.m. at Faribault Community Center/Library. All traffic laws must be obeyed.
The route: Start by library, go north on Central Avenue, turn left at Seventh Street, turn right at Hwy. 21, take Hwy. 21 to Hwy. 3 (by Crossroads building), stay on 3 until Second Avenue NW until taking a left onto 14th Street NW, turn onto Shumway Avenue, follow Shumway to Hwy. 60, turn right onto Hwy. 60, and after crossing Viaduct, turn right to stay on Hwy. 60/First Aveune NE, turn left onto Fourth Street, turn left onto Hwy. 21 and turn left onto Division Street.
The Minne-roadtrip Station Wagon will be the "lead car."
Downtown Faribault Car Cruise Nights will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on the third Friday of the month from now until September.